Derbyshire woman 'rewarded boy with sweets for sexual touching'
A mum-of-three "rewarded" a 12-year-old boy with sweets and treats in exchange for sexual touching, a court has heard.
Prosecutors said Debbie Yates, 38, encouraged the boy to miss school and met him in a field or at her home.
Ms Yates is on trial accused of child abduction, four counts of sexual assault and three of causing a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
Derby Crown Court heard the alleged offences took place over several months in 2017, when Ms Yates lived in Derby.
Ms Yates, now of Woodville, South Derbyshire, denies the charges.
'Keep it secret'
Andrew Vout, prosecuting, said most of the sexual activity took place in a field or at Ms Yates's home.
"She told him that she loved him, she hugged him. It started with behaviour that was ambiguous and for the child it would be very confusing," he said.
"They became sexualised kisses and hugs and in this way Debbie Yates caused [the boy] to become affectionate, to be touched sexually, and she took things further.
"She would reward him with sweets and treats and told him to keep it a secret.
"When they would meet up daily before school, she would give him money, and she even gave him a mobile phone so she could arrange to meet him."
Mr Vout told jurors the boy was given a key for Ms Yates's house and also went missing on occasion.
The court heard teachers became concerned over his absences and behaviour, and in September 2017 police issued Ms Yates with an "abduction notice" ordering her not to contact the boy.
But Mr Vout said three months later Ms Yates was seen by a teacher lying in bushes with the boy and "on realising the teacher was there, rearranged her clothing and walked out".
'Groomed him'
The jury was told the boy, who is now 16, was not "ready" to talk to police until October 2018.
"So quite some time passed before [the boy] was able to talk about it," added Mr Vout. "He was pretty mixed up. It was difficult for him.
"We say she groomed him and she had sexual contact with him.
"She says that never happened, no sexual contact at all and that he's a liar."
The court heard in a police interview, Ms Yates said the boy had been stalking her and denied giving him money or keys to her house.
The trial continues.
