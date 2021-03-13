Derbyshire plasterer works for free to help abuse survivors
A plasterer is raising money to renovate the homes of people affected by domestic abuse.
Naima Ben-Moussa, from Buxton in Derbyshire, said she "understood" the trauma other women have gone through having suffered abuse as a child.
The 36-year-old launched an online fundraiser to help cover the cost of materials, and works two days a week for free to complete the work herself.
Her efforts to "rebuild" people's lives have about raised about £600 so far.
Ms Ben-Moussa said she was inspired to set up the fundraiser after she worked on the house of a woman who had just left her abusive partner.
"I walked into her home and saw the mess a man had left her in," she said.
"For 10 years she had suffered horrific abuse... but when she was stood in front of me, I saw her strength."
'People are struggling'
Domestic abuse cases have rocketed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
One in five offences - more than a quarter of a million - recorded by police in England and Wales during the first national lockdown involved domestic abuse, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Ms Ben-Moussa said it was more important than ever to help vulnerable people.
"People are feeling even more isolated during the pandemic, and between us all we need to try and stand together and help each other," she said.
"People are struggling to even afford to live at the moment, let alone fix the damages from relationships that have gone wrong, or have involved violence.
"I've had to try and carry on, and I don't think I would have been able to without my support network around me."
