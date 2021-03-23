Oasis contract requesting 'sober-speaking' helpers fetches £4,000
An Oasis gig contract requesting "sober-speaking" helpers and "quality lager" for the band and crew during a 1994 performance has sold for £4,000.
The contract was sold by a woman who worked in the music industry, ahead of her retirement.
The performance, in May 1994, took place three months before Oasis's debut album Definitely Maybe was released.
The auction house, Hansons, in Derbyshire, had originally valued the lot at between £1,000 and £1,500.
It was sold along with a flyer advertising the gig, which was at a venue in Windsor called The Old Trout.
Music consultant and auctioneer Claire Howell said such items were "extremely rare".
"Memorabilia linked to Britpop bands from the 1990s is gaining in value and UK groups don't come much bigger than Oasis," Ms Howell said.
She said she believed Oasis would have wanted "sober-speaking" helpers so they did not damage equipment when helping the crew to move it.
"They didn't want somebody who was falling over themselves that's going to be moving their valuable equipment and possibly cause damage," she added.
As well as "quality lager", the contract requested "a good-quality, two-course hot meal (not fast food type) for the band and crew".
A line about crisps, nuts, biscuits and fresh fruit has been scribbled out.