Killamarsh murder inquiry: Man charged with assisting an offender

image captionRicky Collins was found injured near the junction of Westthorpe Road and Upperthorpe Road

A 43-year-old man has been charged with assisting an offender after a man died following an assault.

Ricky Collins, 31, died in hospital after being found by police injured at the junction of Westthorpe Road and Upperthorpe Road in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, at 22:00 BST on Monday.

It followed reports of a disturbance at a house in Westthorpe Road.

A 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.

The man charged with assisting an offender was due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court earlier.

Derbyshire Police said the two people detained were from the Sheffield area.

Officers have re-appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

