Killamarsh murder inquiry: Second man charged with assisting an offender
A second man has been charged with assisting an offender after a man died following an assault.
Ricky Collins, 31, died in hospital after being found by police injured at the junction of Westthorpe Road and Upperthorpe Road in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, at 22:00 BST on Monday.
It followed reports of a disturbance at a house in Westthorpe Road.
Martin Mongan, 44, of Park Estate, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, has been charged with assisting an offender.
Derbyshire Police said he was arrested on Friday and he is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A man, 43, of Sheffield, was previously charged with the same offence.
A 16-year-old boy, also from Sheffield, who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Police are urging anyone who has information to get in touch with them or Crimestoppers.
Det Ch Insp Sally Blaiklock said: "We are still looking for a number of people in connection with the incident and I would like to take this opportunity to urge people who may be able to help us trace them, to get in touch now."
