Murder arrests after man dies following Killamarsh stabbing

image captionRicky Collins was found injured near the junction of Westthorpe Road and Upperthorpe Road

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 31-year-old man died following a stabbing.

Ricky Collins died in hospital after being found by police in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, at 22:00 BST on 29 March.

Derbyshire Police said a 24-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both from Sheffield, were detained on Monday and remain in custody.

A 16-year-old boy, from Sheffield and held on suspicion of murder, has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Mr Collins, from Sheffield, was found injured after officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a house in Westthorpe Road.

He had sustained stab wounds and died later in hospital, the force said.

Martin Mongan, 44, of Park Estate, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, and a 43-year-old man from Sheffield have been charged with assisting an offender.

