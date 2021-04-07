Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Killamarsh
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a 31-year-old man who died following a stabbing.
Ricky Collins died in hospital after being found with stab wounds in Westthorpe Road, Killamarsh, Derbyshire, on 29 March.
Bradley Ward, 24, from Sheffield, was remanded in custody after appearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court earlier.
He is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on Friday.
A 16-year-old boy and a 29-year-old woman, both from Sheffield, who were also arrested on suspicion of murder, have been bailed while inquiries continue.
A 44-year-old man from Pontefract, West Yorkshire, and a 43-year-old man from Sheffield were charged with assisting an offender earlier this week.
Police are still appealing for help in finding a silver 59 plate Vauxhall Astra believed to be connected to the case.
They would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a similar vehicle parked in an unusual spot in the last few days, or offered a silver Astra for sale since 29 March.
