Prince Philip: Derby plane flown by duke to be restored
- Published
A plane flown by the Duke of Edinburgh is to be restored as a flying club pays tribute to the long-serving consort.
Prince Philip, who died aged 99 on 9 April, flew solo in the Druine Turbulent in 1959.
Derby Aero Club, which is behind the restoration, believes it is the only single-seat aircraft to have been flown by a member of the Royal Family.
People completing the Duke of Edinburgh's Award have helped in the restoration.
It is hoped it could be back in the air later in the year, following eight years of work.
Popular with aircraft enthusiasts in the 1950s, the Turbulent was a cheap single-seater plane used in races.
A low-tech craft compared to modern planes, it features a wooden frame and propeller and wheels and tyres from a scooter.
In 1960 Sir John Severne, a retired air vice marshal who was Prince Philip's equerry, used the same plane when he won the King's Cup air race.
Martin Jones, who has led the restoration project, said the duke's flight came about in "quite remarkable circumstances".
"He said he'd like to have a go," he said.
"I don't think [it] could be repeated today - if any of the senior royals wanted to fly an aircraft of this type I think the answer would be no, because clearly there's not much room for a security person on board."
With people carrying out the Duke of Edinburgh's Award helping to finish the restoration, Mr Jones said it was sad Prince Philip never got to see it return to the skies.
"I've always revered Prince Philip because he was always there," he said.
"He was a sort of figurehead that you could rely on in so many ways."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.