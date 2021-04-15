Man runs two miles to be reunited with stolen Derbyshire dog
A man said he abandoned his car and "sprinted" two miles to a vets where his family dog had been handed in three days after she was stolen.
Minnie, a dachshund, was taken from her owner Joanna Fox, who was attacked while walking on Sunday in Derbyshire.
After a vet called her on Wednesday to say a couple had found the dog on a Loughborough street, her son James ran to the vets after hitting traffic on the way.
Police are looking for the suspects.
Mrs Fox, 50, said she was "elated" when the vet called to say Minnie had been handed in, and thanked members of the public who helped a police appeal to trace her.
"We were all crying and really grateful," she said.
"I am really, really relieved."
Mr Fox, 22, who lives in Bardon in Leicestershire, said he also headed to Loughborough when he heard the good news, but hit heavy traffic two miles away so "ditched" the car.
"There was that much traffic I thought it was quicker to run," he said.
"I asked a few people where it was and sprinted towards the vets.
"I wasn't thinking - I had three miles [of fuel] left in my tank too and did not want to risk it."
When Mr Fox got to the vets he said Minnie "jumped in my arms and did not want to get out".
"These last four days have been crazy," he said.
"Being reunited with our dog is the best feeling in the world."
Derbyshire Police said the two men suspected of stealing Minnie are still wanted by officers.
