Derby Assembly Rooms demolition plan moves forward
Councillors have voted in favour of Derby's fire-hit Assembly Rooms being demolished.
The city council-owned entertainment venue has stood vacant since sustaining major damage in the 2014 blaze.
Members of the authority's planning committee voted 8-2 in favour of knocking it down - but only once a plan to develop the site is approved.
The proposal has been referred to the communities secretary Robert Jenrick for a final decision.
The 44-year-old building has been closed since fire broke out in the plant room of its adjoining car park in March 2014.
Plans to refurbish and reopen the venue were dropped by the council last year when costs spiralled.
The authority is now working towards building a 3,500-capacity replacement in the Becketwell area of the city.
On Wednesday, the planning committee agreed demolition could go ahead once a comprehensive redevelopment plan for the site had been approved in writing by the authority.
A report submitted to the committee said there had already been interest by investors and developers.
A further condition states work must be carried out to ensure the venue's Jacobean ceiling, retained from a 17th century building which previously stood on the site, is removed and retained prior to demolition.
The application will be referred to Robert Jenrick with a resolution that the planning committee plans to grant permission for demolition to go ahead.
The secretary of state will then decide whether the proposal, which has been opposed by some local heritage campaigners, should be called in for further scrutiny or can proceed.