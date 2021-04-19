Derbyshire mum jailed for sexual assault and abduction of boy
A mother-of-three who groomed and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy has been jailed for 10 years.
Derby Crown Court heard Debbie Yates "rewarded" the boy with sweets and money in exchange for sexual touching over several months in 2017.
The 38-year-old, of Swadlincote Road in Woodville, Derbyshire, was convicted by a jury last month following a trial.
Judge Robert Egbuna, sentencing, described her as "both manipulative and deceitful".
The court heard Yates had been asked to look after the victim by his mother.
Judge Egbuna said: "She trusted you to tend to [his] welfare, but unbeknown to her, you effectively started to groom and sexually assault her child."
After being with Yates the victim's behaviour began to change, the court heard, which was noticed by staff at his school as well as the boy's mother.
Yates gave the boy sweets and gifts and took him away from his friends to continue a relationship, and also gave him a key to her house.
It led to the boy believing he was in love with her, the court heard, after which his attendance at school was affected.
'Significant impact'
Concerns led to Yates being issued with an abduction notice preventing her from seeing the boy in September 2017, but she was found lying in bushes with him three months later.
A jury found Yates guilty of three counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and child abduction after a trial.
As well as a custodial sentence, she was issued with a sexual harm prevention order.
Judge Egbuna said Yates was "showering" the boy with sweets and gifts "to gain his trust", adding the abuse "has had a significant impact" on the victim.
"You are both manipulative and deceitful," he said.
"These are traits that allowed you to groom this young boy."
