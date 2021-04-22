BBC News

Windscreen tycoon's classic car collection to go on display

image copyrightIn the Works PR
image captionRichard Usher said he had spent four years planning the Great British Car Journey

More than 100 classic cars are set to go on display at a new exhibition in Derbyshire.

The Great British Car Journey opens at Derwent Works in Ambergate on 22 May.

Former Auto Windscreens owner Richard Usher said he had collected "a lot of the cars I remember as a young man" to form part of an "interactive" show.

The 64-year-old said the attraction had taken about four years to set up.

"I'm very passionate about cars and I think they all have a really good story," he said.

image copyrightIn the Works PR
image captionThe Morris Minor, Austin Seven and Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit are among the cars in the collection
image copyrightIn the Works PR
image captionRichard Usher said his aim "was to create a car attraction rather than a museum as some car museums do tend to be a bit dull"
image copyrightIn the Works PR
image captionMr Usher said the display will be "like a narrative journey of British cars"
image copyrightIn the Works PR
image captionMr Usher said some of the cars "are stuck in a time warp" and are "amazing finds with great stories"
image copyrightIn the Works PR
image captionVisitors will be able to use a device to scan the cars and learn more about their history

