Windscreen tycoon's classic car collection to go on display
More than 100 classic cars are set to go on display at a new exhibition in Derbyshire.
The Great British Car Journey opens at Derwent Works in Ambergate on 22 May.
Former Auto Windscreens owner Richard Usher said he had collected "a lot of the cars I remember as a young man" to form part of an "interactive" show.
The 64-year-old said the attraction had taken about four years to set up.
"I'm very passionate about cars and I think they all have a really good story," he said.
