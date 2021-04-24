Mission Impossible: 'Buzz' in village as quarry train scene set up
- Published
People in a village where a train is set to be driven into a quarry as part of the next Mission: Impossible film say there is a "buzz" in the area.
Construction of a track has started at Darlton Quarry in Stoney Middleton, Derbyshire.
According to a planning document, the production company behind the spy films, starring Tom Cruise, has been given permission to film there.
Filming is expected to take place between April and June.
Applicant Jupiter Springs Production Ltd was granted planning permission to construct a set, "including a railway line through the fields and part of a bridge over the cliff edge", at the quarry and fields around it.
Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 are listed as projects the company is currently working on, according to the Film & Television Industry Alliance's website.
Pete Grafton, the owner of Toll Bar Fish & Chips in the village, said "everyone is talking about it".
"It has brought a smile to people's faces. It is good for business and good for morale," he said.
Mr Grafton said his staff had even got into the spirit by wearing Tom Cruise masks.
"We say he may be Top Gun but he is not top fryer. It makes people laugh," he said.
In the planning documents on the Peak District National Park's website, it states permission was required "for use of a disused quarry for film-making for 20 weeks, including construction of a temporary set".
It says a train "will run off" the railway line on a "partial bridge structure", and part of the quarry floor will also be excavated to create a water-filled tank.
It adds: "On the two shoot days, there will be noisy activities taking place (sound of a train coming off the quarry face and some controlled explosions); these will be during the day and will all be of short duration.
"The production will make a donation to local parish or community groups as a gesture of goodwill, and in recognition of the disruption (albeit limited and temporary)."
Imtiaz Ahmed, owner of the Curry Cottage in Stoney Middleton, said: "People are quite excited about it.
"Everyone who comes in does mention it. It will go down in history."
Anonymous photographer Villager Jim, who lives nearby, said: "It is absolutely amazing.
"About one month ago a pal of mine mentioned they were building something in the quarry and he saw permission for this railway track. It has been leaked out that it is Mission: Impossible.
"We have heard he [Tom Cruise] has visited once - a quick stay with a helicopter."
Denzil Watson, from Sheffield, said he was walking near the quarry at the weekend.
He said: "One lady said Tom Cruise has been in the quarry.
"She was saying there has been a lot of helicopter activity. He was right down on the floor of the quarry getting hands on."
He added: "There's a real buzz around Stoney. It is really exciting."
Tom Cruise has already recorded scenes for the latest instalment of Mission: Impossible on a vintage railway in Yorkshire earlier this month.
Ladybower Reservoir's "plug hole" was also used to create a CGI scene in previous Mission: Impossible film Rogue Nation.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.