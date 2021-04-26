Royal Derby Hospital: Doctor leading review into surgeon 'was a colleague'
An independent review into the treatment of 400 women by a consultant gynaecologist is being conducted by one of his former colleagues.
Mike Cust has been tasked with leading the review into Daniel Hay when he worked for University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Trust (UHDB).
A law firm helping 45 former patients said Mr Cust is one of six people named as a referee on Mr Hay's CV.
UHDB said Mr Cust is "a consultant surgeon with an outstanding record".
An investigation into Mr Hay has been ongoing since 2019 after colleagues raised concerns, with the trust admitting at least eight of his patients had been harmed.
Last week it was announced the trust would be writing to nearly 400 women treated by him to have their cases examined by an independent expert.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Mr Hay's CV lists Mr Cust as one of six referees, with online records also showing they were colleagues at Royal Derby Hospital and the University of Nottingham.
A 2013 surgery course hosted by the two organisations in Derby lists them as chairmen leading talks, with a training course at the same venue five years later also recording them as speakers leading discussions and as faculty at the hospital trust.
Both Mr Cust and Mr Hay are retired.
Karen Reynolds, a partner of law firm Freeths' clinical negligence team, said Mr Cust's previous employment at UHDB raised questions as to whether he "is truly independent".
She also called for the publication of an interim report ahead of a planned report in 2022 to "put the minds at rest of the women affected".
"[It] is four years after concerns were first raised and two years after some of the patients were contacted," she said.
"This has been a very distressing time for all of them."
The trust's chief executive Magnus Harrison said: "Mr Cust is a consultant surgeon with an outstanding record and is highly-respected in his field of work.
"Mr Cust is not and has not been a close colleague of the consultant who is subject of the review."