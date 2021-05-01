Elections 2021: Ex-MPs to face off in battle for Whaley Bridge
The small town of Whaley Bridge is once again set to be in the spotlight as two former MPs join the battle to represent the area in the local elections.
Whaley Bridge, in Derbyshire, made headlines in 2019 when a nearby dam partially collapsed, triggering a mass evacuation and a major emergency response.
It's capturing attention again as former Conservative MP for South Derbyshire Edwina Currie announced she was coming out of political retirement.
She is running against three other candidates, including fellow ex-MP Ruth George, at the 6 May elections for a seat on Derbyshire County Council.
Mrs Currie was the South Derbyshire MP for 14 years and served as junior health minister for two.
Following her retirement, she appeared on TV programmes including I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and Strictly Come Dancing.
Inspired by Joe Biden's presidential victory at the age of 77, the 74-year-old decided to return to politics following the death of her husband.
She said: "The county council is responsible for care for the elderly. For example, half its budget goes on adult care.
"I spent the last year learning all about adult care because we cared for John at home.
"We got fantastic care and help, and I would like to make sure that we get it for everybody."
Competing for the Whaley Bridge seat in the 2017 county council elections, Mrs George came third to the Tories and Liberal Democrats, but weeks later she won the High Peak seat for Labour in the general election.
She was ousted in 2019, but two months later she won the Whaley Bridge county council seat in a by-election.
She said: "[When I heard Edwina Currie had come out of retirement] I thought I've obviously got the Tories in Derbyshire very worried.
"I raise some of the big issues that they don't like being raised, things like they're looking to close care homes, cut support to local voluntary services, and I push them very hard on all these local issues."
Analysis: Tony Roe, BBC East Midlands political editor
It's not unknown for an ex-MP ousted by the voters to return to politics as a county councillor.
But to have two fighting against each other the same division in a county council election adds extra spice to the contest.
Edwina Currie has had an even higher profile since her enforced retirement from politics at the ballot box in 1997.
She was only 51 then, and now at 74 is fired up to attempt a political comeback on a smaller stage.
One of her opponents, Ruth George, made the transition from MP to county councillor in the space of a couple of months after narrowly losing the High Peak seat in the 2019 General Election.
It's going to be interesting to see how it plays with voters. Will there be a bigger turnout? Will there be no impact at all?
A few people I spoke to in Whaley Bridge were more bothered about local issues like the state of the roads and looking after the elderly.
Also standing is Liberal Democrat candidate David Lomax.
His party have three seats to defend on the council, with 64 in total up for grabs.
The Conservatives have been in control of the authority since 2017, holding a majority with 36 seats.
Mr Lomax said: "As far as I'm concerned we should all be working together.
"I think the pandemic has shown the importance of working together as local communities to the benefit of the local community."
The Green Party candidate, Lucas Jones, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service if elected, he would focus on improving sustainable transport and is a "keen supporter" of rewilding.
He added: "Derbyshire has many challenges that urgently need addressing, including transport, farming and housing as well as local industries like quarrying and cement.
"Radical changes are immediately required to try and limit the long-term impacts of climate change upon both the environment and the economy."
