High Peak wildfires prompt barbecue and Chinese Lantern ban
- Published
Lighting fires, barbecues, fireworks and Chinese lanterns has been banned in parts of the Peak District to try to cut the number of wildfires.
The Public Space Protection Order was brought in by High Peak Borough Council.
The area has seen two large moorland blazes in recent weeks, including one caused by a barbecue.
The Peak District National Park Authority said it welcomed the move and urged people to report rule-breakers.
The order will be in place for three years and covers land owned by the council and all parts of the borough within the boundary of the Peak District National Park that are open to the air and are open to the public.
Anyone found in breach of the order could be fined.
'Thoughtless behaviour'
David Smith, principal officer for communities and partnerships at the council, said: "This order is coming into force at a good time as Covid restrictions start to ease and we can expect more people to visit the High Peak.
"Sadly, in recent days, firefighters have been called on to tackle blazes in our area so this action is necessary to help try and reduce incidents.
"The majority of fires are caused by careless, thoughtless behaviour and are, therefore, preventable."
A spokesperson for the Peak District National Park Authority said: "Completely avoidable wildfires as a result of the misuse of barbecues, open fires and other sources of naked flame continue to be a threat to landscapes, wildlife and livelihoods in the national park."
They urged visitors to report any activity that could result in an open fire in the countryside.
