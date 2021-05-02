BBC News

Mission Impossible: Police called to base jumpers using set

image captionPolice searched the area but were not able to find the mystery jumpers

"Unauthorised" base jumpers were spotted leaping off the set built for a Mission: Impossible film, police have said.

Officers were called to the disused quarry in Stoney Middleton, Derbyshire, at about 20:00 BST on Saturday.

They were told two unknown people with parachutes had jumped off a train bridge built for the film and had made it safely to the bottom.

Police searched the area but were not able to find the mystery jumpers.

image captionThere's a rumour Tom Cruise has been to the quarry in a helicopter

There has been excitement locally after the production company behind the franchise started building a train line over the edge of the Darlton Quarry.

Star Tom Cruise has also been recently spotted in the North Yorkshire village of Levisham.

