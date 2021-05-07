Elections 2021: Tories increase Derbyshire County Council majority
The Conservatives have retained control of Derbyshire County Council and increased their majority.
With all 64 seats declared they won 45, an increase of nine, after they took control in 2017.
Labour suffered losses, with the group leader Paul Smith being defeated in the ward he had held for 25 years.
One success for Labour was Ruth George held off a challenge from Edwina Currie - both former MPs - for the Whaley Bridge seat.
The Tories took seats previously held by Labour, including Clay Cross North, Ilkeston South and Eckington and Killamarsh.
The highest profile result was Mr Smith losing his Alfreton and Somercotes ward seat.
Following the result, Mr Smith said: "As Arnie [Arnold Schwarzenegger] said, I'll be back."
Former South Derbyshire MP and junior health minister Edwina Currie came out of political retirement to stand as a candidate for Whaley Bridge.
But Labour's Ruth George, who lost her High Peak Westminster seat in 2019, received 2,544 votes to Ms Currie's 1,878.
Ms George said she was "absolutely delighted" to be re-elected.
Meanwhile, the Green Party won its first ever seat on the council, with Gez Kinsella taking Duffield and Belper South from the Conservatives.
Proposed development of green belt land has been a prominent issue in the area.
The Conservatives now have 45 seats to Labour's 14, with the Liberal Democrats on four and the Green Party on one.
