Elections 2021: Derbyshire PCC election win for the Conservatives

image copyrightAngelique Foster/Facebook
image captionAngelique Foster (left, pictured with Home Secretary Priti Patel) received 32,000 more votes than Labour incumbent Hardyal Singh Dhindsa

The Conservatives have won the election for the post of police and crime commissioner (PCC) for Derbyshire.

Angelique Foster earned 149,749 votes, with Labour's Hardyal Singh Dhindsa receiving 117,564.

Mr Dhindsa, who was elected PCC in 2016, had earlier retained his Normanton ward seat during Derby City Council's elections.

Liberal Democrat Stan Heptinstall and Reform UK's Timothy Prosser were eliminated in the first round of votes.

After the first round of voting, Ms Foster was in the lead with 137,884 votes, with Mr Dhindsa in second on 104,700.

As neither candidate had received more than 50% of the votes, the two lowest-polling candidates were eliminated and second preference ballots counted.

The turnout for the election was 35.74%, up from the last PCC election in 2016.

