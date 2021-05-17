Man, 82, dies after attack at Derby Bus Station
An 82-year-old man has died after an assault at a bus station.
Derbyshire Police said officers were called to Derby Bus Station at about 16:30 BST on 6 May. The man died on Saturday.
Three teenage boys, two aged 13 and one aged 16, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed, the force added.
Several witnesses have come forward, police said, but officers have continued their appeal for information.
A force spokesman said the victim's family is being supported by specialist officers.
"Our thoughts are with them at this time," he said.
"While understandably upsetting to the community, we would like to reassure people that we believe this to be an isolated incident."
