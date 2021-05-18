Man murdered Derby father after dispute over stolen alcohol
- Published
A man went on a shopping trip and had a meal out after murdering a father following a dispute about stolen alcohol, police have said.
Karl Taylor was stabbed twice outside his home by Mateusz Maciejewski in Derby on 8 December 2019.
The 20-year-old then visited the city's Intu shopping centre while Mr Taylor was taken to hospital. He died on Boxing Day.
Maciejewski was convicted of murder at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
He will be sentenced at a later date.
Maciejewski, of Shakespeare Street, Sinfin, had denied murder and was tried alongside Gursimran Mann, Sahib Mann and Callum McConnell - who were all found not guilty of murder.
Derbyshire Police said Mr Taylor had been involved in an argument with the two Mann brothers about alcohol that had allegedly been stolen from the nearby Premier store, owned by the Mann family.
When Mr Taylor opened the door to the four men, Maciejewski stabbed him, leaving him with "extremely serious injuries".
The four then went shopping for new clothes and had a meal together, the force added.
Mr Taylor was taken to hospital but died from his injuries on Boxing Day.
Det Ch Insp Sally Blaiklock, of Derbyshire Police, said Mr Taylor was a "loving father, grandfather, son and partner to Lisa".
"Karl did not deserve what happened to him, the incident could have taken a very different path had Maciejewski's first thought not been to respond with violence and the use of weapons," she said.