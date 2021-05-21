Tributes to Derby Army veteran who died after bus station attack
The great nephew of an 82-year-old Army veteran who died after an assault at a bus station has said he was a "kind man who loved people".
Dennis Clarke, from Derby, was taken to hospital after the attack in the city on 6 May, but he died on Saturday.
Ricky Davey said his great uncle loved dancing and had gone into town that day to get his blue suede shoes fixed.
Police said three teenage boys, two aged 13 and one aged 16, were arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed.
Mr Davey, from Derby, said: "He was just doing some shopping and went to get his blue suede shoes stretched as he bought them and they were a bit too small."
He said he and Mr Clarke had "done everything together for the past 20 years" and he was "like a second dad to him".
The 28-year-old said: "We became really close when he started taking me fishing and on trips to Skegness, the place he loved.
"He was also a Christian and I used to go with him singing hymns round the hospitals."
He added: "Dennis will be remembered for his kindness and loving towards people, his crazy moves on the dance floor and his yodelling.
"Dennis was in the Army - he went to Singapore when he was just 17 years old."
He said he was also a bugler and core drummer in the Army, and had done a variety of jobs after leaving, including junior porter, letter sorter, painter and decorator, and restaurant work.
The Veteran's Foundation asked people to join them in paying tribute to the British Army veteran.
"Our thoughts are with his family and friends," the group said.
Derbyshire Police said the assault at Derby Bus Station happened during an argument with a group of youths shortly after a dispute in the Eagle Market.
Officers are appealing for information.