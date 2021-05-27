Derby's 'baa-rilliant' ram sculpture trail unveiled
Thirty ram sculptures are on display in Derby in a public art trail.
The individually-decorated pieces, which celebrate the city's mascot, the ram, were officially unveiled on Thursday.
They are set to stay in place in locations around the city centre until 22 August.
A miniature selection of rams designed by local schoolchildren will also be on display in Derby Museum and Art Gallery.
Many cities have had public art trails celebrating aspects connected to local life, from robins in Nottingham to Wallace and Gromit in Bristol.
Derby has long been associated with the ram, which is the subject of 19th Century song The Derby Ram and also the mascot of football team Derby County.
The Derby Ram Trail said their effort will be "baa-rilliant fun".
All of the rams will be auctioned off on 9 September, with proceeds going to Derby Museums' endowment fund.
