Derby's 'baa-rilliant' ram sculpture trail unveiled

image captionA map featuring the locations of the rams is available online

Thirty ram sculptures are on display in Derby in a public art trail.

The individually-decorated pieces, which celebrate the city's mascot, the ram, were officially unveiled on Thursday.

They are set to stay in place in locations around the city centre until 22 August.

A miniature selection of rams designed by local schoolchildren will also be on display in Derby Museum and Art Gallery.

image captionThe sculptures will be auctioned off in September with proceeds going to Derby Museums' endowment fund

Many cities have had public art trails celebrating aspects connected to local life, from robins in Nottingham to Wallace and Gromit in Bristol.

Derby has long been associated with the ram, which is the subject of 19th Century song The Derby Ram and also the mascot of football team Derby County.

image captionThe 5ft (1.5m) sculptures are dotted around the city
image copyrightDerby Museums
image captionThe rams were installed in time for the launch on 27 May
image copyrightDerby Museums
image captionThe public art trail is running until 22 August

The Derby Ram Trail said their effort will be "baa-rilliant fun".

All of the rams will be auctioned off on 9 September, with proceeds going to Derby Museums' endowment fund.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

