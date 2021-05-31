Injured man found on Derby roundabout causes road closure
A man has found on a roundabout with "significant injuries".
Derbyshire Police said he was discovered on the Bonnie Prince island just off the A50 in Derby at about 03:20 BST on Monday.
The man has been taken to hospital where the force said he remained in a serious condition.
Police have warned the roundabout is likely to remain closed for "some time" while officers investigate the circumstances.
They are also appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at that time to get in contact.
