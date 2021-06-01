Police order parents to clean up mess after teen party in Derbyshire
Parents were ordered to clean up a "trail of wanton destruction" from an outdoor party held by their children.
Police found empty bottles, cans and piles of vomit at the unauthorised gathering in Hilton, Derbyshire, on Saturday night.
Mercia Safer Neighbourhood Team said rubbish bags were handed to parents and children to clear up the mess.
Derbyshire Police said work was ongoing to contact other young people who were seen leaving as officers arrived.
The force said the group of teenagers had gathered on the grounds of Hilton Harriers Football Club without permission and left rubbish scattered across the fields.
'After-dark materials'
The neighbourhood policing team posted on Facebook they had encountered a "gang of testosterone-fuelled youths" who had turned the pitch into an "impromptu unofficial open-air party, leaving a trail of wanton destruction, litter and vomit behind".
"It was very disappointing when officers attended to see that the facilities had been covered and strewn with alcohol bottles, beer cans and other after-dark materials," they added.
Parents of at least four boys, aged 15 and 16, were called to the scene at about 22:00 BST, the force said.
"Rubbish bags were handed out by officers to parents and children to clear up the detritus," said the post.
"A number of other youths who fled the incident can expect visits from officers in the coming days."
It added some parents had "somewhat unbelievably, pre-arranged to drop their children off".
No-one was arrested and no fines were issued.
The football club has been approached for comment.
