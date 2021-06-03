Baby bottle steriliser fire 'could have burned down our house'
A mother said she could have seen her house burn down after a baby bottle steriliser caught fire.
Jodie Mansfield said her boyfriend discovered the fire at their home at about 05:30 BST on 19 May.
The 28-year-old, from Derby, said it was the second malfunctioning Tommee Tippee steriliser they had encountered.
A spokesman for the company said it was "extremely sorry to hear what Jodie and her family have experienced" and would investigate.
Ms Mansfield, who has a six-month-old daughter, said she was in bed when her boyfriend went downstairs to make a coffee before heading to work.
He called her downstairs and she found the kitchen covered in flames.
She said the steriliser was switched off and had not been used since the previous morning.
"If it had happened any earlier we could have been trapped upstairs, or the house could have burned down," she said.
"We're lucky it wasn't a lot worse."
Ms Mansfield said another bottle steriliser had been tripping the electrics at her mother's home when used and her electrician father had identified it as the culprit.
A Facebook post she wrote warning other parents about what had happened has been shared more than 10,000 times.
Both sterilisers are due to be sent back to the company.
In a statement, Tommee Tippee said it was waiting to receive the sterilisers so a "full technical assessment" could be carried out.
"We're extremely sorry to hear what Jodie and her family have experienced as we know how traumatic this must have been," a spokesman said.
"At this stage there is no evidence to suggest that our steriliser was the source of this fire.
"In the meantime, we want to reassure parents that our sterilisers are tested externally for compliance to European and International Standards to certify they are safe to use."
