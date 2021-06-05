Derbyshire registrar to 'marry' his three sons in three months
A father-of-three is to officiate at his three sons' weddings over the course of three months.
Deputy registrar Andy Brown, from Ripley, Derbyshire, will oversee the nuptials of his boys Gareth, Elliott and Alex and their partners.
The couples' ceremonies were initially cancelled due to coronavirus.
The retired police officer said it was "fantastic" to be performing the ceremonies but he was "nervous about the emotional side".
'A family thing'
The 58-year-old said: "My three sons should have got married last year but because of Covid we've had lots of cancellations."
He added one of the ceremonies had to be cancelled the day before it was due to happen.
The three weddings have now been rescheduled for between June and August.
Mr Brown described his role as "fantastic".
"Not many people can say they're involved in all three of their sons' weddings," he said.
"I think they quite like the idea; it's more of a family thing.
"The thing I'm most nervous about is the emotional side of it."
Mr Brown, a retired sergeant, said he wanted to do something with the public after leaving the force.
He joked: "I've always enjoyed working for the public. The big difference with the police is, everyone's happy to see you at a wedding."
Mr Brown's youngest son Gareth, who will get married in the Trent Bridge area of Nottingham on Saturday, said: "I think it's fantastic. It's great he can get involved.
"For me and [my fiancée] Nicola, it puts us at ease."