Swadlincote death: Boy charged with murder after cinema stabbing
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a teenager was fatally stabbed outside a cinema.
Benjamin Orton, 17, was attacked near the Odeon, in Coppice Side, Swadlincote, Derbyshire, on Saturday.
A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, where he is now stable.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
Two other boys, both 17, were also arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.
Derbyshire Police are still appealing for witnesses to the assault, which happened at about 22:40 BST.
