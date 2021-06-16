Benjamin Orton: Second murder charge over Swadlincote stabbing
A second boy has been charged with murder after a teenager was fatally stabbed outside a cinema.
Benjamin Orton, 17, was attacked near the Odeon, in Coppice Side, Swadlincote, Derbyshire, on Saturday.
The 17-year-old suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with attempted murder and is due at Derby Magistrates' Court later.
A man, aged 20, found with potentially life changing injuries, remains in hospital in a stable condition.
On Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
Another suspect, also 17, has been charged with assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
Officers were called to an alleyway at the side of the cinema just before 22:40 BST. Mr Orton, who was from the town, died at the scene.
Derbyshire Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the stabbing.
Late on Tuesday, police revealed there had been a second stabbing in Swadlincote - at Eureka Park - though officers said they were unable to confirm whether it was linked to the attack on Mr Orton.
A 19-year-old man was airlifted to hospital. Three people, two men and a woman, have been arrested.
