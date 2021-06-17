Derbyshire schoolgirl to stand trial on six terror charges
A 15-year-old schoolgirl is due to stand trial on six terror charges after she was allegedly caught with a bomb-making video.
The teenager, from Derbyshire, is also accused of having instructions on how to build a gun using a 3D printer.
She denied all charges against her at a case management hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to stand trial at Nottingham Youth Court on 24 August.
She is charged with five counts of possessing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism between August and September last year.
As well as the bomb-making video, she is accused of having digital documents that provided instructions to make firearms and explosives from household materials.
She is also charged with one count of possessing an article in circumstances which give rise to a reasonable suspicion that it was for a purpose connected with the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism on 22 August 2020.
The article is a zip file alleged to contain instructions on how to make a home-made firearm using a 3D printer.
Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded her into local authority accommodation until her next appearance on 15 July.
