Swadlincote: Teen charged with attempted murder over park stabbing
- Published
A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in a park.
Police were called to Eureka Park in Swadlincote, Derbyshire, shortly before 20:00 BST on Tuesday to reports of an injured man.
The 19-year-old was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
A 17-year-old boy is due to appear before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court later. He is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon.
An 18-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on bail.
A woman, 64, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.
The attack followed two stabbings in the town on Saturday where a 17-year-old boy was killed and a man, 20, was injured.
Police have not linked the attacks at this stage but have said it was something officers were "considering".
A two-day dispersal order has been put in place in Swadlincote allowing police officers to disperse groups of people from parts of the town if they are involved in anti-social behaviour.
Anyone aged under 16 can be taken home.
