Deaths of woman and man in Duckmanton 'linked'
- Published
A man was found dead hours after a woman was discovered with fatal injuries in a village, police say.
Paramedics said the woman, in her early 20s, died at the scene, on land off Staveley Road, Duckmanton, Derbyshire, at about 08:40 BST on Friday.
At 11:00 BST, the body of a man, in his mid-30s, was found in a field off Tom Lane, Derbyshire Police said.
The force said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the two deaths and had notified their families.
A police spokesperson said officers were linking the two deaths.
Duckmanton is about four miles (6km) from the town of Chesterfield.
A number of roads in the area around Staveley Road were closed throughout the afternoon while investigations were carried out.
The spokesperson said: "We appreciate that what has happened in Duckmanton today will have shocked and upset many people in the community and officers will carry out extra patrols in the coming days.
"We would urge you to stop and speak to an officer if you wish to raise any concerns."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.