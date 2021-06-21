Gracie Spinks death: Derbyshire Police referred to watchdog
A police force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after a woman was found fatally injured in a village field.
Paramedics attended but the 23-year-old woman, named locally as Gracie Spinks, died at the scene on Friday morning.
A man in his mid-30s was found dead in another field near the same village, Duckmanton, about two hours later.
Derbyshire Police believe the deaths are linked and are not looking for anyone else in connection with them.
Ms Spinks was found in a field near to Staveley Road at about 08:40 BST on Friday, while the man in his 30s was found in a field off Tom Lane at about 11:00 BST.
She was a keen horse rider and more than £8,000 has been raised to care for her horse, Paddy.
Friend Abbey Griffin, who set up a GoFundMe page, wrote: "She was a caring and loving individual and was always happy to help.
"If you knew Gracie, you'd also know she was horsey mad and had the most gorgeous horse called Paddy whom she loved dearly."
Ms Griffin also said she would be organising a balloon release from the Markham Vale business park, where Ms Spinks worked, on 28 June to allow her friends to say their goodbyes.
'Heart of gold'
Other friends have posted tributes on Facebook.
Alicia Jordan wrote: "Oh Gracie Spinks I don't even know what to say. Heartbroken doesn't even cut it.
"You really were the life of the party, we made so many memories us 4 and I couldn't be more grateful to know you.
"Honestly sat here thinking of them is making me smile. This world is so so cruel and it's really not fair. Rest in peace Gracie you will be so missed. Thinking of your family and friends."
Brennan Newton wrote: "She will be missed loads, heart of gold absolutely gutted X."
Derbyshire Police said in a statement: "The force has referred itself to the IOPC."
A spokesman said it would not be making further comment on why.
The IOPC said in a statement: "We have been notified that a referral is being made by the force.
"When we receive it, we will carry out an assessment to determine what further action is needed by us."
