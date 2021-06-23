Benjamin Orton: Mum pays tribute to 'beautiful' son killed in stabbing
- Published
The mother of a 17-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed outside a cinema has paid tribute to her "loving, intelligent, and sweet" son.
Benjamin Orton was attacked near the Odeon, in Coppice Side, Swadlincote, Derbyshire, on 12 June.
His 20-year-old friend was also assaulted and remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Two boys, aged 16 and 17, have been charged with murder and attempted murder.
Another 17-year-old boy was charged with assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
None of the suspects have been named for legal reasons due to their ages.
"I feel lost for words. We still feel so shocked and I keep expecting him to just walk back through the door," Benjamin's mother Amanda said in a statement.
"Benjamin was my beautiful, beautiful boy. He was so loving, intelligent, and sweet, but really funny and cheeky too.
"I always thought he could have been a comedian.
"Benjamin was very popular, and I've loved hearing stories from his friends of how they could talk to him about anything. He was a good listener and he was loved so much."
Derbyshire Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the attack, which happened at about 22:40 BST.
The force said there was no link to another stabbing at Eureka Park in Swadlincote three days later, which saw a 19-year-old man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.