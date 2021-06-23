Mickleover Football Club: Half of club's new artificial pitch stolen
- Published
Thieves have stolen half a pitch, featuring £50,000 worth of artificial 3G turf, from a community club.
Derby-based Mickleover FC has been installing a new playing surface - due to be shared with Derby County Women - but 11 rolls yet to be laid were taken overnight,
Director and treasurer Neil Hadfield said the theft was "devastating" but the club would "bounce back".
Derbyshire Police said they were investigating.
Mr Hadfield said CCTV showed thieves arriving at the Station Road ground at about 23:00 on Tuesday to take the first five rolls before returning at about 03:00 to take the remaining six.
"It is about £50,000 worth of turf that's gone," he said.
"It is a very high grade football pitch and it needs special treatment underneath it
"We've got a booked programme where we are really excited and looking forward to six-a-side soccer leagues coming in, the junior teams playing on the pitch, Derby County Women, who are going to share the facility with us, all of which will have to be put back.
"As a club it is soul-destroying having this sort of thing happen to you."
He said they were hopeful the cost of replacing the turf would be covered by insurance but the pitch's official opening would have to be postponed.
He said: "We were hoping to open to the public on 19 July. It could be as late as that we will get the replacement turf."
The turf will then need to be installed and checked before it is ready to be used, he added.
Chairman Don Amott said it was "a devastating blow to the football club".
He said: "All of the people who work around the club are volunteers who give up their personal time to help a local community club.
"We will come back from this stronger and look forward to celebrating with the local community once the project is completed."
Derbyshire Police said anyone with information is asked to contact them.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.