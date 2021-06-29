Council workers suspended over TikTok cemetery videos
Three council workers have been suspended over "insensitive and disrespectful" TikTok videos filmed at a cemetery.
Derby City Council said it was "extremely disappointed" by the videos, filmed at Nottingham Road Cemetery.
The clips, viewed thousands of times, show two men dancing while carrying a coffin and another joking around near an open grave.
The council has apologised "for the offence caused".
In one of the clips, a man can be heard jokingly singing in a graveyard, before the camera pans to reveal a recently dug grave with a casket and flowers inside.
Another clip shows two men dancing while carrying a coffin on their shoulders.
'Acted swiftly'
The videos - which have since been deleted - dated back to 2020.
A council spokesperson said: "Having viewed the footage, we were extremely disappointed to identify three members of our staff.
"We have acted swiftly and suspended them with immediate effect while we carry out a full investigation.
"No one currently working at the cemetery has been involved in these videos.
"We do not condone this kind of behaviour and we are sorry for the offence caused by these videos, which have now been deleted."
