Derby therapy centre ponies get liver damage from toxic field
- Published
The owners of an equine therapy centre have said they need to find a new home because the land their ponies graze on has made them seriously ill.
Pony Partnerships, based near Derby, has used the seven-acre field for three years but recent tests have found the ground contains toxins.
The chemicals have caused all five animals to develop liver damage and owner Danielle Mills said they could die if they are not moved.
A vet said the situation was rare.
'Devastating'
The centre, in Alvaston, provides physiotherapy and teaching to adults and children with a range of learning and mental health difficulties.
Ms Mills said she noticed the ponies were ill when one developed a persistent rash on a leg last year.
Vets carried out tests and found harmful poisons.
"To think that where I'm keeping them was making them ill is absolutely devastating," said Ms Mills, who adopted the ponies from a rescue centre.
"The mycotoxins thrive in wet, damp conditions and unfortunately they are everywhere in that field.
"There's no choice but to find somewhere else for them [the ponies].
"We've been desperately contacting every farmer that I know, knocking on doors asking whether people have any spare land, and nobody's had anything available.
"Ultimately if we don't get these horses off here, they could die."
She added if she failed to find a new home for the business, the ponies might have to go back into rescue, affecting the people who use her service.
The landowner, Mike Singh, said he was unaware of the toxins until tests were carried out and hoped a new base could be found for Pony Partnerships.
"Danielle offers a great service, and you see how much difference it makes to the kids," he said.
He added he had not yet thought about a new use for the land or whether it could be treated.
Rhiannah de Carteret, a senior equine vet from Scarsdale Vets in Markeaton, said it was uncommon to hear of toxins causing harm to animals in this way.
She said they had spent a year testing everything the ponies came into contact with, before finding the mycotoxins.
"It's not a common thing at all," she said.
She added the only option for keeping the animals on the land would be to put chemicals down to kill the mycotoxins but added that would be expensive.
She said she hoped the ponies' livers would repair themselves although there were "no guarantees".
The ponies have been temporarily moved to a smaller field nearby but Ms Mills said it is not a long-term option as they need more space.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.