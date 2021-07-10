BBC News

Ilkeston stabbing: Third man charged in murder investigation

image captionByron Griffin died in hospital, police said

A third man has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Derbyshire.

Byron Griffin, from East Leake, Nottinghamshire, was found with wounded in Eyre's Gardens, Ilkeston, at about 12:40 BST on 4 July.

He was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, where he later died.

Derbyshire Police refused to name the 29-year-old man charged with murder, but said a 26-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Friday, detectives said two men, aged 21 and 32, had been charged with Mr Griffin's murder.

A 20-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

