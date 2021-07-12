Byron Griffin death: Fourth murder charge after man fatally stabbed
- Published
A fourth man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Derbyshire.
Byron Griffin, from East Leake, was found with a stab wound in Eyre's Garden, Ilkeston, at about 12:40 BST on 4 July.
The 22-year-old later died in hospital.
Derbyshire Police said Jordan Fairbrother, 26, of Swadlincote, Derbyshire, was arrested on Saturday and is due at Derby Crown Court on 10 September.
Three other men, all from Ilkeston, have already been charged with Mr Griffin's murder and are due in court alongside Mr Fairbrother.
Dylan Geary, 21, Daniel Lewsley, 32, and Grant James Masterson, 29, and Mr Fairbrother are all in custody.
The force said a 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released on bail.
A spokesman added police were not looking for anyone else in connection with Mr Griffin's death.
However, officers are still keen to hear from anyone with information, especially motorists with dashcam footage that were driving on Cotmanhay Road - between Charlotte Street and Awsworth Road - on 4 July between 11:00 and 15:30.
