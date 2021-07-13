David Bond: Hammer and shears murderer loses bid for parole
- Published
A man who murdered a woman with a hammer and shears while she walked her dogs will stay in prison after the Parole Board denied his release.
David Bond was jailed for a minimum of 40 years in 1994 for killing 35-year-old Debbie Buxton a year earlier in Marston on Dove, Derbyshire.
The minimum sentence was later reduced to 25 years.
He is expected to be eligible for another parole review in about two years.
Bond bludgeoned and stabbed Ms Buxton just 11 weeks after being released from prison following what was described as a "carbon copy attack" on another stranger.
Following the trial over her murder, jurors were told he had a 13-year history of unprovoked attacks on female strangers.
After his minimum term expired in 2018, Bond asked to be transferred to an open prison, but the Parole Board disagreed.
The Parole Board said: "After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in custody and the other evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was not satisfied that Mr Bond was suitable for release.
"Nor did the panel recommend to the Secretary of State that Mr Bond should be transferred to open prison."
The ruling on Bond comes as double child killer Colin Pitchfork is set to be released from prison following a judge-led review of the Parole Board's decision.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.