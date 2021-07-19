Victory Quarry: Swimming warning after man's body found
A man's body has been recovered from a flooded quarry in Derbyshire, prompting the fire service to warn against swimming in them.
The man was reported missing after getting into difficulties in Victory Quarry on Sunday.
Police and firefighters spent about four hours searching before his body was found at about 23:00 BST.
The fire service described his death as a "tragic incident" and said flooded quarries were particularly dangerous.
Group manager Paul Hawker said: "The thoughts and sympathy of everyone from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and all involved are with the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.
"With the hot weather set to continue and lockdown restrictions now lifted, we know people will be out and about enjoying the sunshine but ask that people stay safe and stay out of the water."
'Cold water shock'
The fire service said there were also more than 200 people at Waterswallows Quarry, not far from Victory Quarry, on the same day.
Mr Hawker said flooded quarries were particularly dangerous because the depth can change quite suddenly.
He also advised people to stay out of rivers, reservoirs, and other open water sources during hot weather.
"No matter how warm the weather is, the water remains cold which can cause the body to go into cold water shock, making it difficult for even the strongest swimmer," he said.