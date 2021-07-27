'Inadequate' Derby care home placed in special measures
A care home has been placed in special measures after a person using the service sustained serious injuries and died.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated Kiwi House in Derby as "inadequate" overall in an inspection, which was prompted in part by the death.
The home will be constantly reviewed until standards improve, the CQC said.
A spokesperson for the home said: "Lessons have been learned from our mistakes."
The health watchdog said an investigation into the person's death was ongoing, and the inspection did not examine the circumstances of the incident.
'Concerns of mice in building'
The CQC found residents at the home, in Coleman Street, were not always protected from avoidable harm "as actions were not taken following falls or following behaviours that caused or had the potential to cause harm".
The report also labelled the home's leadership as "inadequate", stating oversight of risks had not been well-managed.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said in one instance, inspectors found a risk assessment had not been completed regarding concerns mice were in the building.
The concerns had also not been raised with the council environmental health team, the report stated.
The care home completed these actions after the inspection, the CQC added.
The report also found people were not kept safe from abuse, and safeguarding referrals had not always been made for when abuse had taken place.
However, inspectors rated the home as "good" on two aspects, saying staff created a warm and caring atmosphere with residents, and provided reassurance to people who were anxious.
People's relationships and interests were supported, social clubs were in place and residents' meetings were held about improving the service offered.
A spokesperson for Adept Care Homes, which manages the home, said: "Following a manager change and improved group support, substantial improvements have been made in all areas raised by the CQC.
"We look forward to the CQC's next inspection."
A further inspection is expected to be carried out within six months and if the home has not made enough improvements, enforcement procedures will begin, which can include preventing the provider from operating the service.
