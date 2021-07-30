M1: Woman caught driving at 130mph 'needed the toilet'
A driver caught reaching speeds of up to 130mph (209km/h) on the M1 told officers it was because she was desperate for the toilet.
Derbyshire Police said the Mercedes G Wagon was stopped between junctions 26 and 27 on Tuesday night after being recorded at an average speed of 113mph.
Officers pointed out the unsupervised provisional licence holder had actually sped past a service station.
Her car was seized and she was reported for the speeding offence.
The force added she was left to arrange her own lift home following the stop, which happened at about 22:45 BST.
