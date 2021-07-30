Derby care home closes days after critical report
- Published
A Derby care home has closed after being rated inadequate by inspectors.
Chestnut View Care Home, in Chellaston, was found to have illegally restrained residents and stored needles within reach of dementia patients.
One former staff member, who did not wish to be named, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service her final months working there were "terrible".
The home closed on 26 July - 11 days after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) report was published.
The owners said the closure was partly influenced by inspection feedback, but the decision to close came before the publication of the report.
Covid concerns
Inspectors found residents "were being unlawfully restrained", with three staff members telling inspectors some people "were being held down when delivering personal care".
"This was not documented in the care plans, risk assessments or daily notes," the report said.
"People who were being unlawfully restrained were not able to comment on this practice due to the impact of their dementia.".
The report said accidents "were not always effectively reviewed" and care plans "were not always up to date or accurate", with inspectors also not assured the home was meeting shielding and social distancing rules during the pandemic.
In a statement, the home's owners said: "The decision to close was made because two of the owners wished to retire and due [to] a difficult year during the pandemic when we had significant recruitment and retention difficulties at the home.
"The decision was taken before the publication of the CQC report, but was clearly influenced by the inspection feedback. We did not challenge any of the report's content as we had already decided to close.
"During the closure process we have worked closely with Derby City Council and relatives to ensure that residents [are] moved to suitable placements."
