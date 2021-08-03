Gianne Obafial: Murder probe after man injured in Derby crash dies
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a man who was seriously injured in a crash.
Gianne Obafial was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the collision on Mercian Way, Derby, at 22:00 BST on 19 July.
Derbyshire Police said the 19-year-old died in hospital on 28 July.
On 21 July, Lawson Byrd, 18, of Ash Close, Burton-upon-Trent, was charged with attempted murder and appeared before magistrates on the same day.
He is next due to appear at Derby Crown Court on 18 August.
In a statement, Mr Obafial's family said: "All the family and friends of Gianne will sadly miss him but take great comfort in the joy he brought to all our lives in such a short space of time.
"The family wish to thank the emergency services for their care and support."
Police have appealed for witnesses and any drivers with dashcam footage of the collision.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.