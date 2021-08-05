Family pleads for return of therapy dog stolen from Derbyshire kennels
- Published
The family of a therapy dog stolen from a kennels while they were on holiday have appealed for help to get him home.
Their cockapoo Elvis was taken, along with two other dogs, overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday from Brookfield Farm in Spondon, Derbyshire.
The kennels said it was "heartbreaking" to break the news to the owners who were holidaying in the Lake District.
Derbyshire Police said it was investigating but dog theft "continues to be a rare occurrence" in the county.
Elvis's owner Natallie Cobden said he was bought for their five-year-old son Oscar who has ADHD and autism.
"He's a huge part of the wellbeing and mental health of our son," she said.
"Oscar will be devastated.
"They have a wonderful bond where they just bounce off each other and relax together. Elvis goes wherever Oscar goes."
Ms Cobden said they had not yet broken the bad news to their children.
"It's going to be a very difficult conversation to have," she added.
"It has completely ruined my holiday but we have got to put on a brave face and make sure the children are having a good time, and crack on the best we can.
"I keep going into waves of anger and emotions and complete guilt for leaving him there.
"I've tossed and turned all night thinking is he being fed, is he being cared for?"
Elvis was taken along with another cockapoo and a cocker spaniel.
"There's still time to do the right thing," Ms Cobden pleaded to the thieves.
"Please just bring Elvis, Remy and Tony home."
Kennel co-owner Barry Peach said they shared photos of the dogs on social media to "make them too hot to handle".
He said: "We are a family of animal lovers and we try to give the same level of care to other people's animals that we give to our own.
"We feel that we've let down the owners. It's heartbreaking for me.
"These aren't just people's dogs, they are people's family members and all the owners involved are absolutely heartbroken."
Mr Peach said it was thought that thieves crossed a field and broke in through a back window.
A spokeswoman for Derbyshire Police said: "An investigation is ongoing after three dogs were stolen following reports of a burglary at a farm in Spondon.
"The theft of dogs continues to be a rare occurrence in Derbyshire, but we understand this type of incident can be particularly distressing as they are often considered a well-loved family member."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.