Sawley Morrisons suffers major damage in cash machine raid
A supermarket has been left badly damaged after thieves used a telehandler to steal money from a cash machine.
Police said the Morrisons store in Tamworth Road, Sawley, Derbyshire, was attacked at about 02:30 BST.
A group of men, who had arrived in a van and a car, removed cash from the machine before driving off in the direction of the A50, the force said.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage has been asked to come forward.
Morrisons has been approached for comment.
