Man finds his stolen bikes on Facebook Marketplace
- Published
A cyclist has been reunited with two stolen bikes after finding them by chance on online vending platform, Facebook Marketplace.
Nottinghamshire Police said he was searching for replacement bikes after the theft on Bridgford Road, West Bridgford, on 5 June.
When he went to view two contenders, he realised they were his own.
Michael Kirk, 31, of Helston Drive, Bilborough, has been charged with theft and remanded in custody.
A spokesperson for the force said: "[The owner] had been searching on Facebook Marketplace for replacements and when he went to view one of them, he quickly recognised it as one of the bikes that had been stolen.
"Wanting to know for sure, he checked the bike details against the ones he received when he bought it and confirmed the bike was his.
"He also arranged a separate viewing of another bike at a different address and again recognised and confirmed it was his."
