Derby County announces death of 'oldest football fan'
Derby County have announced the death of a man who they said was "widely regarded" as the country's oldest football fan.
Derek Eley - known as "Mr Derby County" - died aged 103 having supported the club for more than 89 years.
He watched the Rams win the FA Cup at Wembley in 1946 after serving in France and Italy in World War Two.
In a social media post, the club thanked Mr Eley for his "incredible support".
The Derby County "superfan" was a guest of honour at a match at Pride Park Stadium in 2019 - an experience he described as "a shock to me".
"I never, ever, expected such attention in my life," he said.
When he was a teenager, Mr Eley used to travel to watch matches with the former club chairman Sam Longson.
"Eventually I got a car of my own and went to all the home matches and most of the away matches until I was 89," he said.
"I started relying on the people who I'd gone with in the early years - the grandsons of Sam Longson - and I've carried on ever since."
Dozens of Rams fans paid tribute to Mr Eley following the club's announcement.
The club was only just over 30 years old when he was born. I’ll bet he’s seen everything Derby related over the years. Rest in peace Derek. Once a Ram! 🐑🖤— 🐑🖤Julie King 💙 (@juliek1712) August 16, 2021
RIP Derek. Long standing member of DCSC High Peak branch. Had the pleasure of taking Derek on the pitch when he was guest of honour at the Preston game on 23/11/19. Preston manager Alex Neil applauding Derek as he left the pitch, telling me “I just think he’s great.”— DCFC Supporters Club (@DCFCSC) August 17, 2021
It is not known when Mr Eley died, but speaking to the BBC in 2019, a friend said: "If he dies watching Derby County he will be a very, very happy man."
