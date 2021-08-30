Chesterfield bottle murder victim's dad wants club glass ban
The father of a man who died after being hit by a glass bottle outside a nightclub is calling for a scheme to prevent such attacks.
Joseph Robotham, 23, was attacked by Connor Rose, 25, outside Vibe nightclub in Chesterfield in February 2020. Rose was jailed for life for his murder.
Joseph's father Richard is calling for a safety scheme to accredit clubs that do not hand out glass containers.
Derbyshire Police said it was working with Mr Robotham to reduce violence.
Mr Robotham, who lives in Bulgaria, has been talking to police, politicians and licensees about how attacks involving glass can be prevented.
He said: "These kinds of attacks happen regularly; bottles are a weapon of choice.
"Some nightclubs already have a 'pouring service', where bottles are not handed over.
"I'm after some sort of accreditation certificate, so places which have this service get a sign to say, 'no bottles here'.
"If someone else dies and I hadn't done all I could to stop it, I couldn't rest."
Hayley Barnett, divisional commander for north Derbyshire, said: "I have met with Mr Robotham and have seen the devastating effects that a glass bottle can have in the wrong hands.
"The force supports Joseph's family in their aim of making sure that no family has to suffer what they have been though."
She said the team was working alongside Mr Robotham to explore options to help reduce violence, including limiting the use of glass bottles.
Lee Rowley, MP for North East Derbyshire, who has been working with Mr Robotham on the campaign, said: "What happened to Joseph was extremely tragic and... has affected his family, friends and community very deeply.
"I've been very pleased to assist Joseph's father over recent months and to support him in raising his concerns with both local and national authorities.
"Mr Robotham has shown tremendous courage and bravery during such a difficult time and, in particular, in trying to make sure that this is less likely to happen to someone else's son or daughter in the future."
